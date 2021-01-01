Download Tixati v2.83

Unlike many other torrent clients, we take pride in saying NO to spyware and adware. Tixati installs and uninstalls cleanly and doesn't add anything extra to your system. Our software is fully self-contained and doesn't have annoying dependencies on Java or .Net frameworks.This is a special build of Tixati meant to run on USB flash-drives or other portable media. It is self-contained and keeps all configuration files within its executable folder, and stores all paths in a format relative to the executable binary file. Executable binaries for both Linux and Windows are included, and the configuration files are platform-neutral.