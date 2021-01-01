Our NO Spyware, NO Adware, NO Nonsense Guarantee
Unlike many other torrent clients, we take pride in saying NO to spyware and adware. Tixati installs and uninstalls cleanly and doesn't add anything extra to your system. Our software is fully self-contained and doesn't have annoying dependencies on Java or .Net frameworks.
|Windows 10, 8, 7, Vista, XP
Windows Server 2012, 2008, 2003
Download Tixati For 64-Bit Windows
|Windows 10, 8, 7, Vista, XP
Windows Server 2012, 2008, 2003
Download Tixati For 32-Bit Windows
|Any recent Linux distribution with GTK2 libraries
Fedora, RHEL, Ubuntu, Mint, Mandriva, and many others
Download Tixati For Linux
Tixati v2.83 Portable Edition
This is a special build of Tixati meant to run on USB flash-drives or other portable media. It is self-contained and keeps all configuration files within its executable folder, and stores all paths in a format relative to the executable binary file. Executable binaries for both Linux and Windows are included, and the configuration files are platform-neutral.
Click here to download Tixati Portable Edition.